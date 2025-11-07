Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to shake off their first loss of the season when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
The Thunder’s 121-119 loss came in the second half of a back-to-back, and they’ve now had a day off before tonight’s game. The Kings have won two of their last three games, and covered as +11.5 favorites against the Nuggets in the other.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as huge road favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -10.5 (-115)
- Kings +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -535
- Kings: +400
Total
- 232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Thunder vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOK, NBCS-CA
- Thunder record: 8-1
- Kings record: 3-5
Thunder vs. Kings Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Luguentz Dort – questionable
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Thunder vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Thunder only beat the Kings by six points as -9 favorites at home on October 28, and Sacramento has been a sneaky team against the spread this season.
Oklahoma City will play its third game in four nights, with travel between each. They won 126-107 over the Clippers in Los Angeles, went up to Portland the next night, and are now back down in Sacramento.
The Thunder should get back to their winning ways tonight, but this spread is just a little bit too high.
Pick: Kings +10.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
