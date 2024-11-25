Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder are tied atop the Western Conference standings with the Golden State Warriors at 12-4 heading into Monday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for De’Aaron Fox and the Kings, who were upset by the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.
After adding DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, the Kings have playoff expectations, and this game should serve as a solid litmus test since the Thunder are widely expected to finish with one of the top seeds in the West this season.
Oddsmakers have set OKC as a slight favorite on the road, and the Kings have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 1-3 against the spread.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my favorite bet for this Western Conference showdown.
Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -4.5 (-110)
- Kings +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -192
- Kings: +160
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Thunder record: 12-4
- Kings record: 8-8
Thunder vs. Kings Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Isaiah Joe – questionable
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Prop Bets
- Jalen Williams OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
Williams has been on fire as of late, averaging 26.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over his last six games while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Williams has cleared 29.5 points and rebounds in five of those games, only falling short of this number in a game where he scored 14 points.
The Thunder should once again rely heavily on J-Dub with Chet Holmgren still sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Sacramento Kings Prop Bets
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a prop that I bet in my NBA Best Bets column on Sunday, and DeRozan finished with five boards against the Brooklyn Nets, the fourth straight game he’s finished with at least five rebounds.
This is a really good matchup for the Kings on the glass, as Oklahoma City ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percenage this season.
Thunder vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
This is a tough turnaround for the Kings after they lost a winnable game against Brooklyn on Sunday night.
A bunch of trends favor the Thunder in this matchup, and I also think OKC – despite its injuries – is the superior team in this game.
- Oklahoma City is 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite
- The Kings are 0-2 against the spread as home underdogs
- The Kings are 1-3 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season
The Thunder, despite a couple of recent losses, still rank first in the NBA in defensive rating and second in net rating, while the Kings have fallen to 13th in net rating after Sunday’s loss.
As long as this spread stays within five points, I think OKC hands the Kings yet another loss on Monday.
Pick: Thunder -4.5 (-110)
