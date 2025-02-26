Thunder vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Is this a bounce-back spot for the Western Conference’ top team?
The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 22-point fourth quarter lead, allowing the Minnesota Timberwolves to erase a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes on Monday night – eventually losing in overtime.
Now, the Thunder are aiming to avenge that loss when they hit the road to play a frisky Brooklyn Nets team on Wednesday.
Brooklyn has been hovering around the final play-in tournament spot in the East, but it is coming off a bad loss on the road to the 10-win Washington Wizards on Monday night. Can Brooklyn give the Thunder some trouble at home, or will OKC show why it has the best net rating in the NBA?
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -17 (-110)
- Nets +17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -1450
- Nets: +850
Total
- 217 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thunder record: 46-11
- Nets record: 21-36
Thunder vs. Nets Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Alex Ducas – out
Nets Injury Report
- Kendall Brown – out
- Nic Claxton – out
- Noah Clowney – out
- Cameron Johnson – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Thunder vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Williams OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
An even-money prop for All-Star Jalen Williams?
I love this pick for J-Dub, as he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his last 12 games, averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over that stretch.
Since the All-Star break, Williams has 13, 12 and 12 rebounds and assists in his three games. He’s a buy-low candidate on Wednesday night.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Day’Ron Sharpe OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-140)
With Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney out on Wednesday night, the Nets should turn to Day’Ron Sharpe as their primary center against an Oklahoma City team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Off the bench – and playing less than 20 minutes per game – Sharpe has nine or more rebounds in three of his last five games. The big man is averaging a whopping 12.5 rebound chances in just 17.3 minutes per game this season. If he sees expanded minutes tonight, he should easily clear this total against OKC.
Thunder vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
I’m expecting this to be a defensive battle in Brooklyn, especially with the Nets down a litany of rotation players on Wednesday.
The Nets are without Nic Claxton, D’Angelo Russell, Noah Clowney, Cam Thomas and potentially Cameron Johnson (he is listed as questionable) in this matchup. That should limit a Brooklyn offense that is already one of the worst in the NBA.
However, the Nets have defended at a high level in their last 10 games, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating over that stretch. The Thunder have been the No. 1 defensive team (both in defensive rating and points per game allowed) this season, so they should have no problem slowing down a banged up Brooklyn squad.
Overall, the UNDER has hit in 34 of the Nets’ 57 games (the third most in the NBA) while the Thunder are 12-12-1 to the UNDER in their games as road favorites in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pick: UNDER 217 (-110 at DraftKings)
