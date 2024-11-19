Thunder vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Williams, Stephon Castle)
The San Antonio Spurs are expected to be without Victor Wembanyama (doubtful, knee) on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on some props in this game.
There is one Spurs youngster that should continue to see an expanded role while the Thunder have a star player to target in an unexpected prop tonight.
LEt’s break down the picks for Tuesday’s NBA Cup action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs
- Stephon Castle OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Jalen Williams UNDER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Stephon Castle OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
One of my favorite prop bets is on rookie guard Stephon Castle, which I shared in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets:
Rookie guard Stephon Castle should have an expanded role on Tuesday with Victor Wembanyama listed as doubtful and Jeremy Sochan listed as out against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since moving into the starting lineup, Castle is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game – good for 20.3 PRA.
He should get a few more shots with Wemby out, and he’s coming off six straight games where he’s scored at least 10 points.
Jalen Williams UNDER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Through 14 games this season, Williams has cleared this prop just six times, failing to do so in four of his last six games.
While the Spurs aren’t an elite defense – No. 13 in defensive rating – they are allowing the third-fewest assists per game to opponents this season.
Not only that, but San Antonio ranks 12th in the NBA in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game.
While Williams has taken on a bigger role on offense with Chet Holmgren out, he’s still averaging just 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game – 11.4 combined.
I’ll take the UNDER here in a tougher matchup.
