Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off their third loss of the season when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night.
OKC is 1-0 in NBA Cup play, but it won’t have a few key rotation players – Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe – in action on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Spurs lost a close NBA Cup game to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and are now 6-8 on the season. They have listed superstar Victor Wembanyama as doubtful for Tuesday’s matchup with a knee injury, a great sign for OKC’s chances to win.
With Wemby doubtful, oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 8.5-point road favorites in this one.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s NBA Cup Group Play clash.
Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -9 (-112)
- Spurs +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -380
- Spurs: +300
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Thunder record: 11-3
- Spurs record: 6-8
Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Isaiah Joe – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Victor Wembanyama – doubtful
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Thunder vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fresh off a 36-point showing in a loss to the Mavs, SGA is averaging 28.5 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field this season. He could be in line for a big game against a Spurs team down two of its best defensive players in Wemby and Sochan.
San Antonio Spurs
Devin Vassell: Could we see an expanded role for Devin Vassell on Tuesday? With Wemby and Sochan out, the Spurs need an offensive punch, and Vassell is averaging 16.2 points per game across four games this season. He’s been on a minutes limit after missing the start of the season with an injury, but he could be counted on for a bigger role on Tuesday.
Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
It’s looking like Wembanyama won’t play in this matchup, which is bad news for the Spurs.
In the one game that he's missed already this season, San Antonio was blown out by 17 points – scoring just 93 – by the Dallas Mavericks.
No, it has to face arguably the best team in the West – and the No. 1 defense in the NBA – on Tuesday.
While the Spurs will have Devin Vassell (also missed the loss to Dallas for rest) back in the lineup in this one, I’m not sold on them covering the spread.
OKC is 9-5 against the spread on the season and 3-1 against the spread as a road favorite, winning those games by an average margin of over 13 points per night.
I’ll trust SGA and company to beat a depleted Spurs squad in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Thunder -9 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.