Thunder vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Target SGA, Anthony Edwards, Caruso)
Looking to bet on some player props for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals?
The Minnesota Timberwolves' backs are against the wall on Saturday night, as they need a win to avoid the dreaded 3-0 series deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The only problem? OKC’s defense has been stifling in this series, holding the Wolves to just 191 points in two games.
On Saturday, I’m eyeing a pair of stars – Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – in the prop market as well as one Thunder role player that has been awesome dating back to the second round.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the player props for Game 3 on May 24.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Alex Caruso OVER 7.5 Points (-110)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-115)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
Alex Caruso OVER 7.5 Points (-110)
Alex Caruso has been an impact player for the Thunder on the defensive end all postseason, but recently his offense has come along as well.
The veteran guard has played extended minutes as of late, and he’s scored eight or more points in six straight games dating back to the second round against the Denver Nuggets.
In this series, Caruso has nine points in each of his first two games, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3. With OKC featuring a ton of weapons on offense, Caruso is often finding himself as the open man when Minnesota tries to double team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
I expect him to continue to take advantage of his increased number of looks in Game 3.
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is worth a look in this market on Saturday:
Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points on 20.8 shots per game in the playoffs, and he was much more aggressive in Game 2, scoring 32 points on 26 shots.
While Edwards made just one of his nine shots from beyond the arc in the game, he still was involved enough to clear this line against a tough OKC defense.
Plus, Julius Randle (six points in Game 2) was slowed down with the Thunder fronting him to avoid letting him get deep on post ups. If Randle doesn’t get going, Minnesota is in serious trouble when it comes to getting offense in this series.
Edwards averages over 27 points per game in the playoffs in his career, and if he pushes 20 shots again – which I’d expect he would in a must-win game – he’s a solid bet to clear this prop.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
This postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has really stepped up as a passer, averaging 6.7 assists per game on 15.6 potential assists per night.
He’s been awesome as a playmaker in this series, averaging 8.5 dimes per game (on 13.0 potential assists), dishing out nine in Game 1 and eight in Game 2.
Now, SGA’s supporting cast has struggled at times to make shots, but the Thunder are firing on all cylinders in the Western Conference Finals, scoring over 110 points in each of their games.
I’m buying SGA to clear this number again, as he’s picked up seven or more assists in seven of his 13 playoff games in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.