Thunder vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Bet on SGA, Naz Reid, Anthony Edwards)

Looking to bet on some player props for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals?
There are a ton of players to consider, but I’m eyeing stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday night.
Ant Man has really come on in the last two games, scoring over 30 points in each, and he was the driving force behind Minnesota’s 42-point win in Game 3. If Edwards can have another big game on both ends, the Wolves have a real chance to even this series before it shifts back to OKC.
Meanwhile, SGA has been awesome as a passer in the Western Conference Finals, and he may be undervalued at his current number in Game 4.
Lastly, there is a Wolves role player that has stepped up on the glass in this series and could be in line to do so again on Monday.
Without further ado, let’s break down each of these player props for Game 4.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points (-110)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
- Naz Reid OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-105)
Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points (-110)
Edwards has taken a step forward since attempting just 13 shots in Game 1, shooting 26 times in Game 2 before putting together a 12-for-17 masterpiece in Game 3.
The Timberwolves need Edwards to be the best player on the floor if they want to win Game 4, and he certainly was that in Game 3. This postseason, Ant is averaging 26.5 points on 20.5 shot attempts per game.
While prop is two points above that average, Edwards still has six games with 29 or more points in this postseason.
I’d be shocked if he didn’t come out super aggressive in Game 4, especially since the Timberwolves can’t afford to go down 3-1. Edwards has eight games with at least 20 shot attempts this postseason, which gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this market.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is a solid prop target as a passer in Game 4:
All postseason long, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s passing has been a bit undervalued – especially when it comes to the prop market.
While SGA is averaging 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs, which makes his 6.5 prop seem extremely reasonable, his potential assists suggest he should be averaging way more.
Through 14 playoff games, Shai is averaging 15.3 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up nine, eight and six dimes in his three games in this series. It’s worth noting that SGA had six dimes in Game 3 despite playing just 27:38 since the Thunder were getting blown out.
If Game 4 is more competitive, I’d expect SGA to clear this number, especially since he’s setting his teammates up at a higher rate than he did in the regular season. During the regular season, SGA averaged 6.4 assists per game on 12.1 potential assists.
Naz Reid OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-105)
Timberwolves big man Naz Reid has been a beast on the boards in this series, picking up eight boards in each of the first three games.
Even though he played just 18:58 in Game 3, Reid still finished with eight boards, clearing this line for the Wolves.
While the former Sixth Man of the Year has not dominated on the glass all postseason, this series has been much different:
Naz Red Rebound Numbers This Postseason
- Overall: 4.6 RPG, 8.6 REB chances per game
- vs. OKC: 8.0 RPG, 12.3 REB chances per game
With the Wolves being forced to go small at times, Reid’s rebounding chances have gone up by nearly four per game.
If that keeps up, he should be in the mix to grab seven or more in Game 4.
