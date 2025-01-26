Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 26
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday when they take on a red-hot Portland Trail Blazers team in a standalone game on Sunday.
Nobody else in the NBA is in action on Sunday, and the Blazers will get a chance to put their four-game winning streak to the test tonight. Portland has jumped up the overall standings in the NBA at 17-28, but it is still 13th in the Western Conference and well out of the play-in tournament picture.
These teams have matched up twice this season (both in November) with OKC picking up a 23-point win in Portland and a 10-point win at home.
However, the Thunder are down multiple key rotation players in this matchup, including wing Lu Dort, who has been ruled out with knee soreness.
Does that open up a chance for Portland to at least hang around as a double-digit underdog?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -14 (-108)
- Trail Blazers +14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -900
- Trail Blazers: +600
Total
- 226 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 26
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Root Sports
- Thunder record: 36-8
- Blazers record: 17-28
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Lu Dort – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – available
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cason Wallace OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
If you’re thinking about taking a plus-money prop in this game, there could be some value on second-year guard Cason Wallace.
Wallace has taken a step back as a shooter – hitting just 34.1 percent of his 3s this season – but he should be in line for a bigger role with Lu Dort (knee) out on Sunday. Wallace has already been a starter for 29 of his 43 games this season, and I expect him to see an uptick in offensive usage with Dort sitting.
Over the last nine games for OKC, Wallace has four with multiple made 3s, hitting 1.4 per game while shooting 52.0 percent from beyond the arc. Asking him to hit just two shots from deep – against a Portland team that is 26th in opponent 3-point percentage – isn’t crazy.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Portland rookie Donovan Clingan should have an expanded role on Sunday with Deandre Ayton out, and he’s thrived when the former No. 1 overall pick sits this season.
Clingan is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in 10 games without Ayton this season, putting up 13 boards on Jan. 24 and 10 boards on Jan. 11. In fact, Clingan has at least nine boards in six of the 10 games that Ayton has missed (and he’s played) in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is a great matchup for Clingan on the glass, as OKC ranks 27th in rebounding percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. Even with Isaiah Hartenstein back for the Thunder, Clingan should have a huge game on the glass in this one.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
All season long, OKC has been the No. 1 defense in the NBA, ranking first in defensive rating and first in opponent points per game.
While the Blazers have won four games in a row, they are still a better UNDER team than OVER team in the 2024-25 season, and I think that continues tonight. Portland has not cleared 226 points once on its four-game winning streak, playing much better on the defensive side of the ball.
Plus, the Blazers enter this game just 26th in the league in offensive rating. I wouldn't be shocked to see this matchup end up similar to the second meeting between these teams (208 combined points), where OKC won a low-scoring affair.
Losing Dort hurts, but the Thunder can plug and play Alex Caruso in his spot in the starting lineup – if they so choose.
Over their last 10 games, these teams are No. 2 (OKC) and No. 8 (Portland) in defensive rating. Don’t be shocked if this game ends up in the low 100s on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 226 (-112)
