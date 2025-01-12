Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference – and the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA this season – heading into a road date with the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
This has the makings of a lopsided matchup, as Washington (6-30) has lost five straight games and holds the worst record in the NBA at this point in the 2024-25 campaign.
As a result, Oklahoma City is favored by 16.5 points on the road, the biggest spread in the Association on Sunday.
Can the Thunder take care of business against a Washington team that ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to target in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -16.5 (-108)
- Wizards +16.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -1650
- Wizards: +950
Total
- 231 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, MNMT
- Thunder record: 31-6
- Wizards record: 6-30
Thunder vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Dillon Jones – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
Thunder vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein UNDER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
In what should be a blowout win for OKC, I’m going to fade big man Isaiah Hartenstein since he hasn’t been scoring the ball as much as he did when he first returned to the lineup.
Hartenstein is averaging just 10.8 points per game since Christmas, and he’s failed to clear 27.5 points, rebounds, and assists in six of his nine games over that stretch. If OKC gets up big, there’s a chance they rest Hartenstein and other starters down the stretch of this game.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jonas Valanciunas OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
There aren’t many players on the Wizards that we can trust in the prop market, but veteran center Jonas Valanciunas is one of them when it comes to rebounding.
This season, Valanciunas is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, clearing 7.5 boards in seven of his last 10 games (he’s averaging 9.5 rebounds per game over that stretch). This is a great matchup for Valanciunas, as the Wizards big man gets to face an OKC team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 29th in rebounding percentage.
Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
As I mentioned earlier in this piece, the Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBA – and by a wide margin – this season.
Now, they get a matchup with the league’s worst offense, which I think sets up well for the UNDER to hit in this game. Washington doesn’t defend anyone, but the UNDER has still hit in half of the team’s 36 games this season.
Meanwhile, OKC has hit the UNDER in 20 of its 38 matchups (20-17-1), while posting the No. 2 scoring defense in the league.
Both of these teams like to push the pace, but I could see the Thunder getting out to a major lead and taking their foot off the gas in this one. For what it’s worth, OKC has played just one game (against Cleveland) that went over this number (231) since New Year’s Eve.
Pick: UNDER 231 (-112)
