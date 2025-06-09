Thunder's NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Commanding Game 2 Win Over Pacers
The odds to win the 2025 NBA Finals are on the move again.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder were upset in Game 1 on Thursday night, their odds swung in dramatic fashion, dropping from -700 to -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
However, OKC responded in a big way in Game 2, easily covering the spread as an 11-point favorite behind a 34-point game from league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While the win only evens the series, and Indiana still owns home court for the time being, the Thunder have skyrocketed in the latest odds to win the title.
OKC is now -525 to win it all at DraftKings, which translates to an implied probability of 84 percent. Even though the Pacers weathered a ton of turnovers to win Game 1, oddsmakers clearly aren't sold that they'll be able to get three more wins against this Thunder team.
It's also worth noting that Thunder in 5 (+200) and Thunder in 6 (+250) are the two most likely exact outcomes, according to the odds at DraftKings.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been a major reason why the Thunder are in the position they're in, as he's scored 72 points in the first two games of the Finals.
SGA is currently the favorite to win the Finals MVP award, another sign that oddsmakers expect OKC to eventually take this series.
Game 3 between the Thunder and Pacers will take place on Wednesday, June 11 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers are 5.5-point home underdogs in that game, a sign that oddsmakers expect OKC to regain home court in this series.
The Thunder are -205 on the moneyline to take a 2-1 series lead.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
