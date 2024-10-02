Tigers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for AL Wild Card Game 2 (Expect Low-Scoring Game)
The Detroit Tigers are one win away from advancing to the ALDS, as they rode a gem from AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal on Tuesday to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros.
Now, the Astros have their backs against the wall at home in Game 2 – a must win if they want to keep their season alive.
In that game, I smashed a play on the UNDER, as Skubal did exactly what many expected – shut down Houston.
Now, the Tigers turn to a bullpen game in Game 2 of this series, an interesting decision with a potential winner-take-all Game 3 looming on Thursday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 2.
Tigers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-148)
- Astros -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +150
- Astros: -180
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tigers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA)
Tigers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 2:32 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Tigers lead 1-0
Tigers vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Wencel Perez: The Tigers outfielder came up big in Game 1, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. A .242 hitter during the regular season, Perez was one of several players at the bottom of the Detroit lineup (Jake Rogers, Trey Sweeney) that came up with key hits on Tuesday.
Houston Astros
Hunter Brown: The Astros’ season rests on the arm of Brown. After Framber Valdez failed to get through five innings on Tuesday, the Astros need a strong showing from Brown, who has a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. Houston is just 14-17 when the young righty takes the mound in 2024.
Tigers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I’m going back to the well in this game and taking the UNDER on the game total with it moving up one run to 7.5 on Wednesday.
Detroit’s bullpen did give up a run on Tuesday, but overall it’s been great in the 2024 season, ranking fifth in MLB in ERA at 3.55.
Holton has been particularly good (2.19 ERA), and he should give Detroit a nice springboard in this one.
As for the Astros, Hunter Brown has been lights out since the All-Star break, posting a 2.26 ERA and allowing two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts. Earlier this season, Brown blanked the Tigers over seven innings, allowing just five hits and striking out nine.
He’s allowed just one earned run in 12 innings against Detroit in 2024.
The Tigers’ offense – even though it came through on Tuesday – ranks 23rd in the league in OPS and 19th in runs scored.
I don’t see this series having any high-scoring affairs given the strength of these two pitching staffs (No. 4 and No. 6 in team ERA).
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.