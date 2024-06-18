Tigers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, June 18
The Atlanta Braves are 39-31 this season, but that record is still well below their expectations heading into 2024. They've been bit by the injury bug and are now 8.0 games back from the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
Thankfully, they managed to squeeze by the Detroit Tigers via a 2-1 decision in the first game of their three-game set on Monday night and will try to string together a second straight win tonight.
We're going to dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's interleague showdown.
Tigers vs. Braves Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line:
- Tigers +1.5 (-139)
- Braves -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline:
- Tigers +140
- Braves -167
Total:
- 9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tigers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32 ERA)
Tigers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit
- Tigers record: 34-38
- Braves record: 39-31
Tigers vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene: The Tigers' outfielder has been by their best offensive player this season. His 14 home runs is five more than any other player on the roster and his WAR of 3.0 is the best on the team by 2.0. When he gets going offensively, the Tigers are at their best.
Atlanta Braves
Spencer Schwellenbach: The Braves' rookie arm hasn't had a great start to his MLB career. He has a 6.32 ERA through his first three starts, but the good news is he was able to go 6.0 innings against the Baltimore Orioles his last time out. His development will be interesting to watch the next few weeks.
Tigers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to opt for the total instead and take the UNDER.
Both offenses have been cold of late. Over the last 30 days, the Braves rank 18th in OPS at .687 and the Tigers come in at 24th at .669. Both teams also rank in the bottom half of the Majors in total runs scored in that time frame.
When it comes to pitching, I have faith we're going to see some positive regression from the young Schwellenbach. His 6.32 ERA is ugly, but a 4.43 FIP shows that some of his overall numbers may look reserve than they deserve to.
At surface level, you may think this game is going to produce a ton of runs, but when you dive into some underlying numbers along with recent form, it's clear to me we could see another low-scoring affair like we did on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-115)
