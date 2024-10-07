Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 2 (Trust Tarik Skubal)
The Cleveland Guardians jumped out in front early against the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS, but they’ll face a much tougher test in Game 2 with Tarik Skubal on the mound.
The AL Cy Young favorite, Skubal shut down the Houston Astros in the wild card, and now he has a chance to even the series for the underdog Tigers – who find themselves as favorites in this game simply because their ace is on the bump.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Game 2 of the ALDS.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+142)
- Guardians +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -130
- Guardians: +110
Total
- 6 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
- Cleveland Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 7
- Time: 4:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series: Cleveland leads 1-0
Tigers vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal: The AL Cy Young favorite, Skubal turned in a gem against the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card round, tossing six innings of four-hit ball to lead the Tigers to a win. Now that he’s on the mound in Game 2, Detroit is a road favorite.
Cleveland Guardians
Lane Thomas: Thomas hit a massive three-run homer in Game 1, and now he gets to face a lefty – something he’d certainly prefer – in Game 2. This season, Thomas posted a slash line of .302/.386/.492 against lefties with four homers in 126 at bats.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Betting on this game is pretty simple.
You don’t fade Tarik Skubal.
So far this season, the Tigers are 22-10 straight up when the lefty is on the mound, and he gave up just one run across seven innings in his lone start against the Guardians this season.
Matthew Boyd – a former Tiger – has been solid for Cleveland in limited outings, but it’s likely he won’t pitch deep into this game, meaning Cleveland will have to rely on its vaunted bullpen.
While I don’t mind a play on the under given the Tigers’ terrible offense, Skubal at this price – even on the road – is too good to pass up.
The lefty has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since early August.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-130)
