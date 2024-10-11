Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 5
It's win-or-go-home on Saturday night when AL Central foes go at it.
The Detroit Tigers will send out soon-to-be Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to keep their miracle run alive against the AL Central Champions Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.
Here's our full betting preview for the final game of the Divisional Series.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Tigers: -1.5 (+150)
- Guardians: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -124
- Guardians: +106
Total: 6 (Over -114/Under -106)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 12
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): MAX
- Series Tied 2-2
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
Guardians: TBD
Tigers vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal: Skubal has made two starts this postseason and is yet to allow a run, including tossing seven innings of shutout baseball in Game 2 to even the series. Skubal, the AL Triple Crown winner and the runaway AL Cy Young favorite, will look to propel Detroit to the ALCS on Saturday night.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: The Guardians best player has only two hits in 14 at bats this series, but can he come alive in an elimination game at home? He has fantastic history against Skubal, posting a .429 batting average in 21 at bats.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
This game is going to be a grind with the Tigers set to start the best pitcher in Major League Baseball in Skubal.
Cleveland will lean on its bullpen to navigate the tricky waters of an elimination game for the second straight contest, a big test for first year manager Stephen Vogt.
Neither team is hitting well this series. The Tigers are hitting .226 while the Guardians are hitting .214 (only the Phillies hit worse in the Divisional Series).
With pitching being a big focus and a coin flip matchup, I’m going to side with the under between two lackluster offenses in Game 5.
PICK: UNDER 6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.