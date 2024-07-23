Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23
The Detroit Tigers have been on a bit of a hot streak lately, going 7-3 in their last 10 games while also winning three of their first four games since the All-Star break. Their latest win came on Monday night, beating the Cleveland Guardians 8-2 in their series opener.
The two teams will continue their AL Central series in Cleveland tonight. Will we a similar result to what we saw on Monday?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line:
- Tigers +1.5 (-172)
- Guardians -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline:
- Tigers +124
- Guardians -146
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.22 ERA)
- Cleveland: Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 23
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Tigers record: 50-51
- Guardians record: 59-40
Tigers vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene: The Tigers' outfielder has been one of the more underrated batters in the American League this season. He leads the Tigers in batting average (.268), home runs (17), RBIs (51), OBP (.360), hits (98), and WAR (+3.9).
Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan: The Guardians' outfielder leads all of Major League Baseball in batting average at .343. He doesn't have the power that some other players in this lineup have, but a .343 batting average is extremely impressive. He's second on the team in WAR at +3.1.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
The Guardians are one of the most fraudulent teams in Major League Baseball and as a result, I think they're extremely overvalued in the betting market.
For example, they're 17th in the Majors in OPS dating back to June 1. Only slightly above the Tigers who come in at 22nd. They're saved more often than not by their bullpen, which leads the Majors in bullpen ERA, but with Xzavion Curry on the mound, I don't think the bullpen will matter much. Curry has a 5.71 ERA across 17.1 innings pitched this season.
The last time Curry started a game, he gave up six earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched back on May 27.
Give me the Detroit to pull off the upset for the second straight night.
Pick: Tigers +124
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.