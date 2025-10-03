Tigers vs. Mariners Opening Odds for ALDS (Seattle Favored to Win Series)
The Detroit Tigers stumbled through September to lose their AL Central lead, but they took down the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round anyway. They now face a tough test in the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle was swept by the Dodgers in its final series of the season, but won seven straight and 17 of 18 prior to that to steal the AL West crown.
The Mariners (90-72) finished three games better than the Tigers (87-75) in the regular season, and Seattle won four straight meetings after dropping the first two to begin the year.
Here’s a look at the opening ALDS odds, Game 1 odds, and the latest World Series odds before this series begins on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Tigers vs. Mariners Series Odds
- Tigers: +140
- Mariners: -165
Seattle is the biggest favorite on the board across the four Division Round series. That’s not too surprising given how the Mariners finished the season.
Tigers vs. Mariners Correct Score Odds
- Mariners in 4: +300
- Mariners in 5: +425
- Mariners in 3: +425
- Tigers in 5: +425
- Tigers in 4: +500
- Tigers in 3: +900
DraftKings has all three Mariners’ outcomes with the best odds, with a Seattle sweep being as likely as the Tigers winning in five.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +550
- New York Yankees: +550
- Chicago Cubs: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- Toronto Blue Jays: +850
- Detroit Tigers: +950
The Mariners are tied with the Yankees for the best odds in the American League to win the World Series. Both clubs are favored in their ALDS matchups and would make for an exciting ALCS matchup. Meanwhile, the Tigers have the longest odds on the board.
Tigers vs. Mariners Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-123)
- Mariners -1.5 (+101)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +178
- Mariners: -220
Total
- 7 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Mariners are huge favorites in Game 1 even without either team naming a starter.
Tarik Skubal will likely start Game 2 of the series for Detroit, so whoever takes the mound for the Tigers won’t be as good as any of the Mariners’ options.
