Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 1
The Detroit Tigers overcame their September slide to take down the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Round, but now they travel to Seattle to take on a tough Mariners team.
Seattle finished the season 90-72, winning 17 of 18 games from Sept. 6 to 25 to steal the AL West. However, the Mariners were swept by the Dodgers in the final series of the season.
Who will take Game 1 of the ALDS in Seattle?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Saturday night.
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-125)
- Mariners -1.5 (+103)
Moneyline
- Tigers +181
- Mariners -224
Total
- 7 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: TBA
- Mariners: TBA
Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Tigers record: 87-75 (2-1)
- Mariners record: 90-72 (0-0)
Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+263)
I broke down this prop bet in SI Betting’s daily home run picks article, Daily Dinger:
The Tigers have yet to name a starter for Saturday night, but unless it’s Tarik Skubal – who should start in Game 2 and then be lined up for a potential Game 5 – it doesn’t really matter.
Cal Raleigh hit 60 home runs in the regular season, including 10 in 25 September games while batting .278. He’s seeing the ball well, and you know he’s going to be looking to go deep in the Mariners’ first game of the playoffs.
Raleigh was slightly better on the road (.999 OPS, 32 HR) than at home (.893 OPS, 28 HR) this season, but the difference isn’t worth worrying about. He had three home runs in six games against the Tigers, including one in the first matchup way back on March 31.
Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The Tigers are going to have to use one of their depth starters in Game 1 after going three games in Cleveland, and that spells bad news for Detroit. On the flip side, while Seattle has also yet to name a Game 1 starter, they have a few great options in Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert.
Detroit backed into the playoffs and faced off against a poor Cleveland offense in the Wild Card round. The Tigers are in for a rude awakening in Seattle on Saturday night.
The Mariners went 51-30 at home this season, and they dominated the Tigers in Detroit in July. Seattle won 12-3, 15-7, and 8-4, even with Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty starting those games.
While they may not put up double-digit runs, Seattle should come away with an easy win in Game 1.
Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+103)
