SI

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 1

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners welcome in the Detroit Tigers for the ALDS on Saturday.

Ryan Gilbert

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners welcome in the Detroit Tigers for the ALDS on Saturday.
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners welcome in the Detroit Tigers for the ALDS on Saturday. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers overcame their September slide to take down the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Round, but now they travel to Seattle to take on a tough Mariners team.

Seattle finished the season 90-72, winning 17 of 18 games from Sept. 6 to 25 to steal the AL West. However, the Mariners were swept by the Dodgers in the final series of the season.

Who will take Game 1 of the ALDS in Seattle?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Saturday night.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Tigers +1.5 (-125)
  • Mariners -1.5 (+103)

Moneyline

  • Tigers +181
  • Mariners -224

Total

  • 7 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

  • Tigers: TBA
  • Mariners: TBA

Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, October 4
  • Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • How to Watch (TV): FS1
  • Tigers record: 87-75 (2-1)
  • Mariners record: 90-72 (0-0)

Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+263)

I broke down this prop bet in SI Betting’s daily home run picks article, Daily Dinger:

The Tigers have yet to name a starter for Saturday night, but unless it’s Tarik Skubal – who should start in Game 2 and then be lined up for a potential Game 5 – it doesn’t really matter.

Cal Raleigh hit 60 home runs in the regular season, including 10 in 25 September games while batting .278. He’s seeing the ball well, and you know he’s going to be looking to go deep in the Mariners’ first game of the playoffs.

Raleigh was slightly better on the road (.999 OPS, 32 HR) than at home (.893 OPS, 28 HR) this season, but the difference isn’t worth worrying about. He had three home runs in six games against the Tigers, including one in the first matchup way back on March 31.

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Tigers are going to have to use one of their depth starters in Game 1 after going three games in Cleveland, and that spells bad news for Detroit. On the flip side, while Seattle has also yet to name a Game 1 starter, they have a few great options in Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert.

Detroit backed into the playoffs and faced off against a poor Cleveland offense in the Wild Card round. The Tigers are in for a rude awakening in Seattle on Saturday night.

The Mariners went 51-30 at home this season, and they dominated the Tigers in Detroit in July. Seattle won 12-3, 15-7, and 8-4, even with Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty starting those games.

While they may not put up double-digit runs, Seattle should come away with an easy win in Game 1.

Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+103)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Published
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

Home/Betting