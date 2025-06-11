Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
Detroit kicked off their visit to Baltimore with a 5-3 victory that was spearheaded by Spencer Torkleson’s home run and Sawyer Gipson-Long’s dominance coming out of the bullpen, allowing three hits and no runs in 4 ⅔ innings.
Cade Povich crumbled for five earned runs in five innings against this tiring Tigers lineup. It’s not the season many projected for Baltimore’s talented young core, as it has dropped into last place in the division, 14 games out of the lead.
The Tigers are now 16-2 in their last 18 games against AL East opponents heading into Wednesday’s game.
A pair of righties will take the bump in Detroit’s Casey Mize (6-1, 2.91 ERA) and Baltimore’s Zach Eflin (5-2, 4.47 ERA).
Let’s look at how we can bet on this game with a prop and a prediction.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-205)
- Orioles -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Tigers (+104)
- Orioles (-122)
Total
- Over 8 (-108)
- Under 8 (-112)
Tigers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Casey Mize (6-1, 2.91 ERA)
- Orioles: Zach Eflin (5-2, 4.47 ERA)
Tigers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, FDSN Detroit
- Tigers Record: 44-24
- Orioles Record: 26-39
Tigers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zach Eflin Under 0.5 Walks (+180 at DraftKings)
Eflin’s stellar 1.17 walks per nine clip boosts him to one of the game’s best 1%. He is facing a stubborn Tigers team that’s giving a tremendous number on this prop, but Detroit swings at the eleventh-highest rate overall. Povich allowed one through his 4 ⅔ innings of work on Tuesday, though the rest of the Baltimore bullpen didn’t walk anyone in the losing effort.
Part of why Eflin walks so seldom is that he gets hitters to chase pitches outside the zone. Detroit is pretty disciplined in that right, but it swings at a top-10 clip overall and on first pitches. Expect Eflin to get ahead in the count often.
Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
The Orioles may be a sinking ship, but believe it or not, the lineup is in the best shape it's been in all season, with some key players returning like Cedric Mullens this week. They’re trending up in weighted runs created over the last two weeks. The lineup will face some solid surface-level stats in Mize, but he’s been hit at least six times in both his last two starts and projects some concerning batted ball numbers. I’m looking for more regression from Mize in an extremely hitter-friendly park like Camden Yards on Wednesday.
Although both of these pitchers are on par with one another, Eflin projects to get better luck while Mize is due for regression; Eflin holds a 3.57 xERA while Mize at 3.26 xERA, which are trending in opposite directions. I’m following the sharp money and fading the better overall team on the road.
Pick: Orioles (-115 at FanDuel)
