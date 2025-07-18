Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
Hopefully the Tigers won’t carry their empty All-Star performance into the season’s resume. Of their six representatives, four players went hitless while two pitchers gave up runs.
But back in reality, the Tigers are still baseball’s best team at 59-38.
Reese Olson (4-3, 2.95 ERA) will start for them on Friday against Texas. He returned from the injured list on July 4 and in his first two starts since activation (July 4 and July 9), he has delivered quality outings — combining for 9 ⅓ innings with just three earned runs and a tidy 1.15 WHIP across those starts.
He’ll face Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.15 ERA), who has been a model of consistency, reaching at least five innings in all 13 of his starts and averaging 6.7 strikeouts per nine (74 punchouts in 93 ⅓ innings).
The Tigers enter the series as road favorites. Here’s our picks for Friday’s matchup.
Tigers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+140)
- Rangers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Tigers (-120)
- Rangers (+102)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Tigers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Reese Olson (4-3, 2.95 ERA)
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.15 ERA)
Tigers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: Globe Life Field
- Venue: 7:40 p.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): CW33, FDSN Detroit
- Tigers Record: 59-38
- Rangers Record: 48-49
Tigers vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wyatt Langford Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135 at FanDuel)
Langford shows plus-money odds after going onto a torrid power surge entering the break. He has 10 hits in his last six games with a pair of home runs. His .242 average belies top-tier quality of contact as he leads the Rangers with 15 home runs and trails only Corey Seager with a .433. Globe Life Field especially plays favorably to right-handed power and Reese can show some fatigue late in games.
Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I expect the Tigers to come back from the hiatus on a high note against a team they dropped their last series with in May. The Rangers may have the best staff ERA in baseball (3.28), but they simply don’t have the bats to contend with the Tigers product we’ve seen develop since their previous meeting. Their .252/.324/.425 slash line is top-10 across the board while Texas ranks within the bottom-seven teams in all of those categories. Besides, Detroit has thrived as a favorite, going 44-22 while the Rangers are just 18-32 as underdogs, so we’ll take a slightly discounted road favorite.
Pick: Tigers (-120 at FanDuel)
