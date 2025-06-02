Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox open up a four-game series Monday night at Rate Field. Detroit enters the matchup at 39-21, leading the AL Central as one of baseball's steadiest teams. Chicago is sitting last in the division at 18-41.
The Tigers will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (3–6, 3.94 ERA) to the mound, while the White Sox counter with Jonathan Cannon (2–6, 4.15 ERA).
This will be the second meeting between these two teams as the Tigers swept the White Sox back in early April, outscoring them 20-7.
I’ll dive into our player prop selection along with a betting prediction for the series opener of this divisional matchup.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-137)
- White Sox +1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Tigers (+100)
- White Sox (-118)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Jack Flaherty (3-6, 3.94 ERA)
- White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.15 ERA)
Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: June 2, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Detroit, CHSN
- Tigers Record: 39-21
- White Sox Record: 18-41
Tigers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Miguel Vargas Home Run (+420 at FanDuel)
I’m agreeing with the value of Miguel Vargas’ home run prop suggested by SI’s Iain MacMillan in Monday’s Daily Dingers column. MacMillan emphasized Jack Flaherty’s vulnerability to the long ball, allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings — the 12th-highest rate among MLB starters. His tendency to give up power could be a factor against a White Sox lineup that’s looking to capitalize, especially from hitters like the team leader in slugging, who sits at .423.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
While we like the value of Vargas’s home run prop, Detroit’s pitching staff as a whole ranks fifth in team ERA (3.17), third in WHIP (1.16), and is within the top-10 in every other standard pitching stat. That’s supported by a lineup that ranks eighth in batting average (.249) and ninth in home runs (68). The margin between ranks like that and a team that sits almost dead last in all of those categories is too great to ignore here.
Cannon is only making his second start since returning from a back issue. The 24-year-old righty has shown flashes of potential but has struggled with consistency, allowing 64 hits and 18 walks over 60 ⅔ innings. His velocity is down again this year, while he is still not efficient in avoiding high-quality contact.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-137 at FanDuel)
