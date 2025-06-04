Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The White Sox exploded to upset the Tigers 8-1 on Tuesday on the heels of Shane Smith getting Chicago into the sixth inning without letting up a run.
But Detroit still holds a 20 ½ game lead on the White Sox as the two bookend the AL Central division.
Wednesday’s sequel features a lot of pitching inexperience as Sawyer Gipson-Long will make his season debut since getting recalled from Triple-A. Jared Shuster will make his second start for the White Sox after being called upon from the bullpen. He only pitched for one inning in his start against the Orioles on Friday.
Of course, the first-place Tigers are extremely favored to rebound after Tuesday’s anomaly.
Let’s get into identifying a player prop and overall prediction for the matchup.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+116)
- White Sox +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Tigers (-194)
- White Sox (+162)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- White Sox: Jared Shuster (0-0, 6.14 ERA)
Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Detroit, CHSN
- Tigers Record: 40-22
- White Sox Record: 19-42
Tigers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Torkelson to Hit a Home Run (+400 at FanDuel)
Spencer Torkelson is a strong candidate to go deep against the White Sox. He leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs on the year, ranking 10th and 12th in MLB in those categories, respectively.
With a robust 18% home run-to-fly ball rate and a .510 slugging percentage, Torkelson has consistently shown the ability to punish pitching mistakes. He’s been even more dangerous on the road, where he’s hit eight of his homers while batting .257. Facing a White Sox bullpen that has surrendered 29 home runs in 61 games, Torkelson is in a favorable spot to add to his power numbers.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
I can’t see a world where the White Sox muster the same pitching excellence deep into a game against one of the game’s most sound pitching staffs. Detroit stands as a top-10 club in every standard batting and pitching metric, while Chicago is in contention for dead last in all the same categories. Something's gotta give. I’m taking Detroit at a reasonable price to use their top-heavy offense and strong bullpen (3.38 ERA), and even the scales on Wednesday after an embarrassing blooper yesterday.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (+116 at FanDuel)
