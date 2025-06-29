Timberwolves' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Following Reported Re-Signing of Julius Randle
The Minnesota Timberwolves are keeping their core together.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday that forward Julius Randle is returning to Minnesota on a three-year, $100 million deal after helping the team make the Western Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.
Randle is the second player that the Wolves have re-signed ahead of free agency, as big man Naz Reid signed a five-year, $125 million deal to stay with the franchise as well.
The Timberwolves currently have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals next season out of Western Conference teams at +1300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Overall, Minnesota is fifth in the entire NBA in the odds to win the title behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
Randle got off to a slow-ish start in Minnesota, but the team really meshed well after the All-Star breka, earning the No. 6 seed in the West before beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to make the Western Conference Finals for the second season in a row.
In 69 regular-season games, Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Wolves, and he averaged 21.7 points per game in the playoffs.
By re-signing Randle, the Wolves have essentially locked in the core of their roster -- sans Nickeil Alexander-Walker -- from last season. It seems like Minnesota wants to build on the success of the past two seasons, and it makes sense that oddsmakers have the Wolves as one of the better teams in the NBA ahead of next season.
Randle, who came over in a trade right before the start of training camp last year, should have more time to gel with his teammates to help Minnesota get off to a faster start in the 2025-26 campaign.
