Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds Rising, Thunder Remain Massive Favorites After Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't done just yet.
After falling behind 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves took care of business at home in Game 3, winning 143-101.
Anthony Edwards (30 points) led the way for a Minnesota attack that saw seven players finish in double figures scoring the ball. Overall, Minnesota shot over 57 percent from the field and exactly 50.0 percent from 3.
The win gave the Timberwolves some life in the futures market, as they are now +1200 to win the NBA Finals -- the third-best odds -- this season. The Wolves remain major underdogs in their series against OKC, but a win on Monday night would even things up at two games apiece before the series shifts back to Oklahoma City.
With the Indiana Pacers leading the New York Knicks 2-0, the Wolves have jumped New York by a significant margin in the latest odds to win it all.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -260
- Indiana Pacers: +400
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1200
- New York Knicks: +1900
While Minnesota did make a move in the right direction, it's pretty clear that oddsmakers view the Thunder as the clear-cut favorite to win the title this season. OKC is sitting at -260 to win it all after losing Game 3 (dropping down from -310), which is good for an implied probability of 72.22 percent.
So, not only are the Thunder expected to beat the Wolves, but oddsmakers think they'll be able to handle either team that comes out of the East as well.
For bettors that are confident in Minnesota, it may be worth sprinkling on the team's odds now before Game 4. If the Wolves take care of business at home, things may shift a little more in the futures market when it comes to this Western Conference Finals matchup.
