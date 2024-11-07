Timberwolves vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Julius Randle, Josh Giddey)
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to move to 5-3 on the season when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Chicago, who was blown out by 20 points on Wednesday by the Dallas Mavericks. While the Wolves are favored by eight, bettors may not want to lay the points with them on the road since they’re just 2-5 against the spread overall.
If that’s the case – or you just aren’t feeling a side or total – why not bet some props?
Here are two plays to consider for this Bulls-Timberwolves showdown.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Bulls
- Julius Randle OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Josh Giddey OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Julius Randle OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Following a trade to the Wolves this offseason, Julius Randle has been extremely efficient, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from 3.
While the 3-point shooting may regress, Randle has fit in nicely alongside Anthony Edwards in this Wolves offense, and he could be in line for a big game against a Chicago team that is 26th in the NBA in net rating and 15th in defensive rating.
Randle has five games with 20 or more points this season, and I think we are getting a chance to buy low on him after he played just 25 minutes in a blowout win over Charlotte.
Josh Giddey OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Bulls guard Josh Giddey enters Thursday’s action averaging 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, clearing 11.5 rebounds and assists in four of his eight games.
On the season, Giddey is averaging 11.1 potential assists and 11.5 potential rebounds per game, a solid floor for him when it comes to this prop.
Chicago may be without Zach LaVine (thigh, missed Wednesday’s game) in this matchup, which could lead to Giddey handling the ball even more than normal.
This is a solid spot to buy low on the Bulls playmaker after he had just nine rebounds and assists in a blowout loss.
The Bulls play at the fastest pace in the NBA, so that should benefit Giddey when it comes to having possessions to rack up these two stats.
