Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30
The Timberwolves are winners of four in a row and have the chance to make it five against an out-matched opponent on the second night of a back-to-back.
After beating the Suns on Wednesday night, the T’Wolves are in Utah to face the Jazz, one of the worst teams in the league. The Jazz may be interested in helping its draft stock, but can the team cover the spread? Has Minnesota turned a corner now? Let’s answer these questions by sharing all the key information and get you set for this Thursday night matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves: -7 (-110)
- Jazz: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -290
- Jazz: +235
Total: 224 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Timberwolves vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sportsbook Minnesota, KJAZZ
- Timberwolves Record: 26-21
- Jazz Record: 10-35
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Timberwolves Team Injury Report
TBD
Jazz Team Injury Report
- Walker Kessler - shoulder - questionable
- John Collins - illness - questionable
- Johnny Juzang - N/A - questionable
- Cody Williams - ankle - out
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 Three Pointers Made
Edwards continues his torrid stretch of play, but his improvements from beyond the arc are notable. He is shooting nearly 10 threes per game this season making them at a blistering 41.8% clip, but he’s been even better this month.
Edwards is shooting 42% from deep this month, making more than four threes per game, and will now draw a shaky and out-matched Jazz defense on Thursday night.
Banking on an average Edwards shooting night, even on the second night of a back-to-back, is fine with me.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Isiah Collier OVER 8.5 Points
The rookie continues to get plenty of run in January, playing about 29 minutes per game and averaging nine points per game. That number has continued to go up of late, scoring 12 or more in three of the last five and not scoring fewer than eight points in the other two.
The Jazz are in the onset of a rebuild and are willing to play its young players through growing pains. While Collier hasn’t been shooting that efficiently, he has a 37% field goal percentage this season, that’s up to 41% in January, and I like him to continue his upward trajectory.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The betting market has been overrating the T’Wolves all season, the team is 12-24 against the spread this season, so I’m going to steer clear of the team winning with the necessary margin on Thursday night on the second night of a back-to-back. Instead, I’m going to target the total.
The T’Wolves are always going to figure to be a top defense with Rudy Gobert leading the unit, and this month has been no different with the team ranking 10th in points allowed per 100 possessions. I expect the defense to be up to par on Thursday against a Jazz team that has sputtered in January, bottom five in points per 100 possessions.
Meanwhile, the Utah defense has been better of late, allowing four points better this month relative to its season long average, ranking 18th in January.
The T’Wolves offense has taken a step back this season, 14th in points per 100 possessions, but has been better this month, good for 10th in the NBA in January. However, the team is opting to play a more methodical tempo, ranking bottom five in the league in pace.
On the second night of a back-to-back, with an eye on controlling the pace, I’ll side with Minnesota leaning on its defense to lead the charge on Thursday, keeping this game under the total.
PICK: UNDER 224
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.