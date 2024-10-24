SI

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Oct. 24

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Sacramento Kings matchup on Thursday.

Peter Dewey

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and they’re right back on the road on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Minnesota is still looking to mesh with its new roster featuring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and the Kings are going through a similar thing.

Sacramento added All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, and they’re hoping he can lead them back to the playoffs after the Kings fell short in the play-in tournament last season. 

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeRozan is an interesting trio, but can it hold off the Timberwolves?

Oddsmakers have this game basically set as a pick’em with the Kings sitting as -115 favorites at home. 

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup. 

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Timberwolves +1 (-112)
  • Kings -1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Timberwolves: -105
  • Kings: -115

Total

  • 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Kings How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBC Sports California
  • Timberwolves record: 0-1
  • Kings record: 0-0

Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

  • None to report

Kings Injury Report

  • Devin Carter – out
  • Orlando Robinson – out

Timberwolves vs. Kings Key Players to Watch

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: The Wolves needed a more efficient version of Edwards on Thursday after he shot 10-for-25 from the field against the Lakers. Without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves are still feeling things out on offense to open this season. 

Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan: Will DeRozan be the difference for the Kings? One of the best mid-range scorers in the NBA, DeRozan should add more playmaking and shot creation to a Kings lineup that already has Fox, Sabonis, and Keegan Murray. Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The last two seasons, the Kings have been an elite team at home, winning 23 and 24 games. 

Now, they should have a higher floor this season with DeRozan in the fold, and hopefully, that opens up more chances for shooters like Murray, Kevin Huerter, and others.

I am worried about the Kings’ defense this season, but the Wolves looked a little lost early on against the Lakers. 

There’s going to be some growing pains for Edwards and company with this new lineup, and I don’t love Minnesota having to open the season in two tough road environments. 

I’ll take a shot on the Kings lighting the beam tonight. 

Pick: Kings Moneyline (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting