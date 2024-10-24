Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Oct. 24
The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and they’re right back on the road on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Minnesota is still looking to mesh with its new roster featuring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and the Kings are going through a similar thing.
Sacramento added All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, and they’re hoping he can lead them back to the playoffs after the Kings fell short in the play-in tournament last season.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeRozan is an interesting trio, but can it hold off the Timberwolves?
Oddsmakers have this game basically set as a pick’em with the Kings sitting as -115 favorites at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves +1 (-112)
- Kings -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -105
- Kings: -115
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBC Sports California
- Timberwolves record: 0-1
- Kings record: 0-0
Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- None to report
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
Timberwolves vs. Kings Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: The Wolves needed a more efficient version of Edwards on Thursday after he shot 10-for-25 from the field against the Lakers. Without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves are still feeling things out on offense to open this season.
Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan: Will DeRozan be the difference for the Kings? One of the best mid-range scorers in the NBA, DeRozan should add more playmaking and shot creation to a Kings lineup that already has Fox, Sabonis, and Keegan Murray. Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The last two seasons, the Kings have been an elite team at home, winning 23 and 24 games.
Now, they should have a higher floor this season with DeRozan in the fold, and hopefully, that opens up more chances for shooters like Murray, Kevin Huerter, and others.
I am worried about the Kings’ defense this season, but the Wolves looked a little lost early on against the Lakers.
There’s going to be some growing pains for Edwards and company with this new lineup, and I don’t love Minnesota having to open the season in two tough road environments.
I’ll take a shot on the Kings lighting the beam tonight.
Pick: Kings Moneyline (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.