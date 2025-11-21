Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Phoenix Suns return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Both teams come into this game pretty hot with wins in six of their last seven games.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night. Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-108)
- Suns +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -180
- Suns: +150
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNX, AZFamily, Suns+
- Timberwolves record: 10-5
- Suns record: 9-6
Timberwolves vs. Suns Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Joe Ingles – questionable
- Jaden McDaniels – questionable
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Rasheer Fleming – out
- Jalen Green – out
Timberwolves vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle is leading the way this season. His 25 points per game are just shy of Anthony Edward’s 25.2 on the season, and he’s putting up 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to boot. That’s 38.8 PRA on average, and he’s fairly consistently going over the 40 mark this season.
Randle has at least 40 PRA in four of his last five, nine of his last 11, and 11 of his last 14 games this season.
The power forward went over this mark in three of four meetings against the Suns last season, and should continue his strong start on Friday night.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves swept the four-game season series against the Suns last season after ousting them in five games in the 2024 playoffs. They’re off to a great start this season at 10-5, and have been just fine on the road at 5-2.
This should be a good game in Phoenix, but the Timberwolves are just a touch above them right now, especially given their head-to-head dominance recently.
Pick: Timberwolves -4.5 (-108)
