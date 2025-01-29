Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Wednesday in the NBA features a rematch of the first round of the playoffs from last season, as the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns.
Both of these teams have not been as good as they were last season, but they're also surging as of late, ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Minnesota currently has a half-game lead on the Suns for the No. 7 seed in the conference.
Oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close matchup, setting these teams with -110 odds on the moneyline to win. Kevin Durant (questionable) could sway this line in favor of Phoenix is he’s able to suit up.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, prop bets and prediction on Wednesday night.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -1 (-105)
- Suns +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -110
- Suns: -110
Total
- 218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Bally Sports North
- Timberwolves record: 25-21
- Suns record: 24-21
Timberwolves vs. Suns Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – questionable
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Naz Reid – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Ryan Dunn – questionable
- Kevin Durant – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
Phoenix is just 19th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint allowed per game, which is a good sign for Rudy Gobert – who has scored the ball at a high level for him recently.
Gobert has 11 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 11.8 points despite taking just 6.1 shots per game. With Naz Reid questionable, Gobert could be called upon for a few more minutes on Wednesday night as well.
He’s worth a shot to clear this line for a fourth straight game.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyus Jones OVER 4.5 Assists (-145)
Tyus Jones is a little undervalued on Wednesday night, as he enters this game averaging 6.1 assists per game – clearing 4.5 dimes in seven of his last 10 contests. Overall, Jones is averaging 9.9 potential assists per game, so he essentially needs to convert half of these to hit this prop.
While the Wolves have an elite defense (No. 5 in opponent assists per game), Jones should be set at 5.5 in this prop. I’ll bet the number and not the matchup tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, it’s going to be important to see the status of Durant.
This season, the Suns have been downright awful when KD doesn’t play, winning just one of the 10 games that he’s missed.
Minnesota is also surging, ranking fifth in the league in net rating over its last 10 games to move into the No. 7 seed in the West.
Phoenix (8-2 in its last 10 games) has also been playing well since switching its rotation, but all of that is out the window if Durant – and defensive stopper Ryan Dunn – sit tonight.
The Suns may have a better record than Minnesota over the last 10 games, but Minnesota outranks the Suns in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. Phoenix has shot the ball well (third in effective field goal percentage) over this recent stretch.
KD’s status could change this pick, but I lean with the Wolves – who have been a top defense all season long – to win this game.
Pick: Timberwolves ML (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.