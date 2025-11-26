Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to bounce back from a late collapse in Sacramento, but it won’t be easy against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is 17-1 on the year and has won nine in a row.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +8.5 (-110)
- Thunder -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +295
- Thunder: -375
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Timberwolves vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Timberwolves record: 10-7
- Thunder record: 17-1
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – available
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Brooks Barnhizer – probable
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – questionable
- Branden Carlson – probable
- Chris Youngblood – probable
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points
Anthony Edwards is hot right now. He’s put up back-to-back 40-point performances to give him three on the year and bring him up to 25.7 points per game.
Edwards has at least 30 points in six of 13 games this season, including all three NBA Cup games. Maybe these players do actually care a bit more in these Group Play games, or at least Edwards does, and I’ll take him to keep it up on Wednesday night.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder made quick work of the Timberwolves in the playoffs, taking the series in five games with three of those wins coming in a blowout.
The Timberwolves can’t be feeling good about themselves after their collapse in Sacramento, and the Thunder are rolling right now.
The Thunder are 5-3 against the spread at home while Minnesota is 0-3 on the road. I’ll take Oklahoma City at home tonight.
Pick: Thunder -8.5 (-110)
