Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have a perfect “get-right spot” on Monday night, as they’ll hit the road to play the six-win Washington Wizards.
Washington is playing the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 41-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. This season is going to plan for the Wizards, as they’re giving plenty of playing time to their young players while improving their chances of winning the league’s draft lottery this coming offseason.
Oddsmakers have set the Wizards as double-digit underdogs at home in this game, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. In five back-to-backs this season, the Wizards are 1-4 against the spread on the second leg of them, posting an average scoring margin of -20.4 points (!!) in those contests.
Minnesota has gotten off to a slow start this season after making the Western Conference Finals last season, holding the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -13.5 (-112)
- Wizards +13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -1000
- Wizards: +650
Total
- 224 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports North
- Timberwolves record: 20-18
- Wizards record: 6-31
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-145)
Julius Randle’s rebounding has taken a hit this season now that he’s playing alongside Rudy Gobert, but this is a great matchup for him when it comes to hitting the glass.
Washington ranks:
- Last in the NBA in offensive rating
- 27th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage
- 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage
- Last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game
- Fourth in the NBA in pace
What does this set up for? A lot of missed shots, a lot of possessions and plenty of chances for the Wolves on the defense glass.
Randle has seven or more boards in 18 of his 38 games, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game this season.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma UNDER 15.5 Points (-120)
Kyle Kuzma is shooting just 3-for-18 from the field over his last two games, and he’s cleared 15.5 points just two times in his last eight games, averaging 14.2 points per game overall.
Not only is Kuzma not playing well, but with the Wizards prioritizing development, there’s no reason to keep trotting the struggling veteran out for big minutes. Kuz has five games with less than 30 minutes played over this eight-game stretch.
Now, Kuzma has to face an elite Minnesota defense (No. 6 in the NBA) and defenders like Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. I’m fading him tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
After watching Washington lose by 41 points on Sunday night, how can we not fade it tonight?
The Wizards have been dreadful on the second night of back-to-backs, posting an average scoring margin of -20.4 points in those games, and now they have to take on a tough Minnesota defense (sixth in defensive rating) on Monday.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating for a reason. Even though the Minnesota offense has struggled at times this season, it has climbed out of the bottom 10 units in the NBA as of late.
Don’t overthink this game.
Pick: Timberwolves -13.5 (-112)
