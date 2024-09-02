Titans vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, will make his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 action. The Bears have high expectations this season and are set as significant favorites against a Titans team that is in the middle of a rebuild.
Can Williams start his NFL career 1-0, or will Will Levis get off to a hot start to his sophomore campaign? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-110)
- Bears -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +170
- Bears -210
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans record: 0-0
- Bears record: 0-0
Titans vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Titans' last 20 games
- Titans finished the 2023 season on a 1-10 straight up run
- The OVER is 6-1 the last seven times the Titans have faced an AFC North team
- Bears finished the 2023 season on a 5-2 ATS run
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Bears' last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
Titans vs. Bears Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Jamal Adams, S - Questionable
- Josh Whyle, TE - Questionable
- Arden key, LB - Questionable
- Chidobe Awuzie, CB - Questionable
- Otis Reese IV, LB - Questionable
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR - Questionable
- Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Keenan Allen, WR - Questionable
- Jaquan Brisker, S - Questionable
- Kevin Byard III, S - Questionable
Titans vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
L'Jarius Sneed: The Titans traded for former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed in what was one of many solid moves by the franchise this offseason. he hopes to lead a revamped defense that I expect will cause issues for more opponents than some people may expect.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: The long-awaited NFL regular season debut of one of the most highly touted QB prospects in recent memory will take place in this game when Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, takes the field to face the Titans. He completed 10-of-20 passes for 170 yards in the preseason.
Titans vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
I bet on every single NFL game in the Road to 272 Bets and one of my rules is I have to pick an upset each week. For Week 1, my upset pick is the Titans to take down the Bears:
Even if you think the Bears are going to have a good 2024 campaign, you have to admit there's a strong chance they're slow out of the gates. Having a new, rookie quarterback is one thing, but having almost every important player on the offense being a new member of the team is a whole other thing. Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze were all either on other teams last season, or in college. It's going to take them a while to fully understand the Bears' scheme and learn to gel with each other.
Meanwhile, the Titans quietly had one of the best offseasons in football. They acquired L'Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs, signed Chidobe Awuzie, and added Lloyd Cushenberry and Calvin Ridley on offense. They may surprise some opponents this season and they're my favorite upset pick for the opening week of action.
Pick: Titans +175
