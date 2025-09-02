Titans vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Bo Nix era got off to a promising start in Denver last year. The Broncos' rookie quarterback finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting while leading his team to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.
The expectations are now high for Nix in his second season as a pro, evidenced by the Broncos being the biggest favorites of the opening week of the season when they face the Tennessee Titans.
Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, comes into this season with as little hype as we've seen from a quarterback taken with the top selection. With that being said, people in Tennessee have high hopes for the former Miami Hurricane. He has a tough test in his first start in the NFL when he takes on the elite Denver offense on the road.
Titans vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +7.5 (-105)
- Broncos -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans +330
- Broncos -420
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Titans vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans Record: 0-0
- Broncos Record: 0-0
Titans vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- Titans are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- Broncos are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Titans
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Titans' last eight road games
- Broncos are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games
- The Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games
Titans vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable
- Kalel Mullings, RB - Questionable
- Tyjae Spears, RB - IR-R
- Calvin Ridley, WR - Questionable
- Anfernee Orji, LB - IR
Broncos Injury Report
- Marvin Mims Jr., WR - Questionable
- Kristian Williams, DT - IR
- Drew Sanders, LB - IR-R
- Michael Burton, FB - IR
- Nate Adkins, TE - Out
Titans vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
- Cam Ward, QB - Tennessee Titans
Usually, when the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is a quarterback who is expected to start in the first week for the team that selected him, there's plenty of fanfare and hype surrounding him. That hasn't been the case for Cam Ward. Sure, the quarterback class may have been "weak" in the eyes of many analysts, but Ward has done nothing but look promising since being selected by the Titans with the top pick. He has an extremely tough test against the Broncos in Week 1, so let's see if he can pass the test with flying colors.
Titans vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Titans with the points in this AFC matchup:
I'll go to my grave with the belief that last year's Titans team was far better than their record indicated. Abysmal play by their special teams and an incompetent quarterback that continuously turned the ball over in key moments cost them several games. Now, with both those areas fixed, including the No. 1 overall pick being their quarterback, I expect Tennessee to bounce back in a big way in 2025.
I also think the Broncos take a step back this year. Their 2024 schedule ended up being one of the easiest in the NFL, and while their defense was dominant, their offensive metrics were average at best. I'm selling my Broncos' stock and taking the eight points with the Titans.
Pick: Titans +8 (-110) via Caesars
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!