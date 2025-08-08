Titans vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
NFL fans will be treated to the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, making his NFL preseason debut on Saturday night when the Tennessee Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an exhibition showdown.
Ward has already been given the starting role with the Titans, but getting in preseason reps will prove pivotal to help him prepare for the first week of the regular season. He isn't the only starter for the Titans that will be suiting up on Saturday night, with the rest of the roster's starters also scheduled to see some playing time.
The Buccaneers have yet to announce if they plan on playing their starters.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interconference preseason matchup.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans -3.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans -175
- Buccaneers +150
Total
- OVER 32.5 (-110)
- UNDER 32.5 (-110)
Titans vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): WFLA, WKRN-News 2
- Titans Record: 0-0
- Buccaneers Record: 0-0
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Brian Callahan is 3-0 straight up and 1-2 against the spread as head coach in the preseason
- Todd Bowles is 11-4 straight up and 13-12 against the spread as head coach in the preseason
Titans vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
We haven't been told whether or not the Buccaneers will be playing their starters in the opening preseason game, but considering Baker Mayfield has already been dealing with a minor hand injury during training camp, I think it's safe to say the starters will see limited action, if any.
Meanwhile, the Titans plan on playing their starters and I expect Cam Ward to play a majority of snaps. He has looked fantastic in the preseason and I'm ready to buy stock in the No. 1 overall pick.
I'll back the Titans to win and cover in their first game of the 2025 preseason campaign.
Pick: Titans -3.5 (-105) via FanDuel
