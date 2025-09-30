SI

Titans vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

Iain MacMillan

Cam Ward and the Titans are significant underdogs against the Cardinals in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Cam Ward and the Titans are significant underdogs against the Cardinals in Week 5 of the NFL season. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cam Ward era has gotten off to a nightmarish start for the Tennessee Titans. The No. 1 overall pick has had no help from his teammates, and as a result, they've gotten off to a 0-4 start with an average scoring margin of -17.3.

They'll be desperate to turn things around in Week 5 when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals, who have dropped two straight games and now sit at 2-2.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.

Titans vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Titans +8.5 (-105)
  • Cardinals -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Titans +350
  • Cardinals -450

Total

  • OVER 41.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 41.5 (-110)

Titans vs. Cardinals How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
  • Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Titans Record: 0-4
  • Cardinals Record: 2-2

Titans vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

  • Titans are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games
  • Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Titans
  • Titans are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC opponents
  • Cardinals are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games
  • Cardinals are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents

Titans vs. Cardinals Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

  • Kevin Winston Jr., S - Questionable
  • Bryce Oliver, WR - Questionable
  • JC Latham, OT - Questionable
  • Calvin Ridley, WR - Questionable
  • Tyjae Spears, RB - IR-R

Cardinals Injury Report

  • Zay Jones, WR - Questionable
  • Will Johnson, CB - Questionable
  • Will Hernandez, G - Questionable
  • Bilal Nichols, DT - PUP-R
  • Darius Robinson, DE - Questionable

Titans vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

  • Cam Ward, QB - Tennessee Titans

It's been a rough start for Cam Ward's NFL career. He has completed just 51.2% of passes for 614 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has received little help from his offense, including his offensive line, which has allowed him to be sacked a league-high 17 times. Can he finally have a breakout start in Week 5?

Titans vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm begrudgingly taking the Titans with the points:

I don't love that I'm back to betting on the Tennessee Titans, but as bad as they are, I simply can't lay 9.5 points on this Arizona Cardinals team. Despite having a relatively easy schedule to start the season, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-0.6). They also rank 26th in offensive success rate.

This is the ultimate buy-low spot on the Titans. 9.5 points is a ton to lay in the NFL, especially on an average-at-best team in the Cardinals. I'll plug my nose and take the Titans.

Pick: Titans +8.5 (-105) via BetMGM

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting