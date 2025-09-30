Titans vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Cam Ward era has gotten off to a nightmarish start for the Tennessee Titans. The No. 1 overall pick has had no help from his teammates, and as a result, they've gotten off to a 0-4 start with an average scoring margin of -17.3.
They'll be desperate to turn things around in Week 5 when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals, who have dropped two straight games and now sit at 2-2.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Titans vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-105)
- Cardinals -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans +350
- Cardinals -450
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Titans vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans Record: 0-4
- Cardinals Record: 2-2
Titans vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Titans are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games
- Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Titans
- Titans are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC opponents
- Cardinals are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games
- Cardinals are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
Titans vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Kevin Winston Jr., S - Questionable
- Bryce Oliver, WR - Questionable
- JC Latham, OT - Questionable
- Calvin Ridley, WR - Questionable
- Tyjae Spears, RB - IR-R
Cardinals Injury Report
- Zay Jones, WR - Questionable
- Will Johnson, CB - Questionable
- Will Hernandez, G - Questionable
- Bilal Nichols, DT - PUP-R
- Darius Robinson, DE - Questionable
Titans vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
- Cam Ward, QB - Tennessee Titans
It's been a rough start for Cam Ward's NFL career. He has completed just 51.2% of passes for 614 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has received little help from his offense, including his offensive line, which has allowed him to be sacked a league-high 17 times. Can he finally have a breakout start in Week 5?
Titans vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm begrudgingly taking the Titans with the points:
I don't love that I'm back to betting on the Tennessee Titans, but as bad as they are, I simply can't lay 9.5 points on this Arizona Cardinals team. Despite having a relatively easy schedule to start the season, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-0.6). They also rank 26th in offensive success rate.
This is the ultimate buy-low spot on the Titans. 9.5 points is a ton to lay in the NFL, especially on an average-at-best team in the Cardinals. I'll plug my nose and take the Titans.
Pick: Titans +8.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
