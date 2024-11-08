Titans vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Bet Titans in Low Scoring Matchup)
The Los Angeles Chargers sit at 5-3 through their first eight games of the Jim Harbaugh era, which is good enough for the second wild card spot in the AFC. They can build on their resume in Week 10 when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC clash.
The Titans are fresh off their second win of the season. Their 2024 campaign has been largely disappointing, but they'll continue to fight for wins in Brian Callahan's first year as their head coach.
Let's take a look at how the odds have shifted in this Week 10 matchup and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +7.5 (-112)
- Chargers -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans: +280
- Chargers: -355
Total
- OVER 38 (-108)
- UNDER 38 (-112)
This game has been one of the rare cases where the opening line has remained steady throughout the week. While the spread has stayed at -7.5 in favor of the Chargers, there has been slight movement in the juice, moving the Chargers -7.5 from -112 to -108. The total for the game has remained at 38.0.
Titans vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Titans to upset the Chargers on Sunday:
The Chargers defense has been the difference in many of their wins this season, but the Titans can match them on that side of the football. The Chargers are second in the NFL in opponent success rate but the Titans are right behind them at third. Tennessee also allows fewer yards per play at 4.7 compared to 5.1 of Los Angeles. Even more importantly, the Titans lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.4 yards per throw. If their secondary can shut down the Chargers' receivers, they will be live to pull off the upset.
The Titans are only barely behind the Chargers in Net Yards per Play this season. The Chargers are 16th at +0.2 and the Titans are 19th at 0.0.
It's certainly a longshot bet, but if you want to take a chance on a big underdog, there have been few I've liked this season as much as I like the Titans this week.
If I think this game is going to be a battle between two of the best defenses in the NFL, in hopes the Titans will squeeze out the victory as time expires, I'm also going to lean toward the UNDER when it comes to the total. Expect both defenses to have strong performances, which will reflect in the final score.
Final Score Prediction: Titans 16, Chargers 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
