Titans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts still have time to make a run at the playoffs, but they desperately need to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.
There's plenty of value in the player prop market for this game, so let's dive into a few of my favorites plays.
Titans vs. Colts Player Prop Bets
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Anthony Richardson UNDER 180.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Matt Gay UNDER 7.5 Kicking Points (-129)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo Anytime Touchdown (+460)
Anthony Richardson UNDER 180.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Anthony Richardson is poised for another horrific start. He has completed just 47% of passes this season and hasn't gone over 180 passing yards in three-straight starts and has done it only three times all season.
Now, he has to face a Titans team that allows the third fewest passing yards per game at 182.2.
Matt Gay UNDER 7.5 Kicking Points (-129)
We're taking a kicker prop in this game. Colts' kicker, Matt Gay, may not have a busy day. One of Tennessee's biggest defensive weaknesses is their red zone defense, sporting the sixth-highest opponent red zone touchdown scoring percentage. That means when the Colts score, it could be touchdowns instead of field goals.
For this bet to lose, Gay would likely need to kick more than two field goals and I'm willing to bet on that not happening on Sunday.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Anytime Touchdown (+460)
Chigoziem Okonkwo to score a touchdown is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 16:
Chigoziem Okonkwo has thrived when Mason Rudolph has got in the game including last week when he hauled in eight receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards. Now, he gets to face a Colts defense that has allowed the second most touchdowns to tight ends this season with nine and third most receptions to the position at 85.
Okonkwo is a great dark horse touchdown scorer at +460 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
