Titans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
Can the Indianapolis Colts stay alive in the AFC with three weeks to play?
Indy has just a 10 percent chance to make the playoffs after losing to Denver in Week 15, but it is favored against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.
Tennessee has just three wins on the season and is the worst team in the NFL against the spread in 2024.
These teams already met this season with the Colts pulling out a road win, which has led to oddsmakers setting them as favorites at home in Week 16.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch and betting trends.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-110)
- Colts -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +170
- Colts: -205
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 3-11
- Colts record: 6-8
Titans vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Colts are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are an NFL worst 2-12 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 2-5 against the spread as road underdogs in 2024.
- The Colts are 2-0 ATS as home favorites in the 2024 season.
- The OVER is 8-5-1 in the Titans’ 14 games.
- The UNDER is 7-6-1 in the Colts’ 14 games.
Titans vs. Colts Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Roger McCreary – questionable
- Otis Reese IV – questionable
- Luke Gifford – questionable
- Colton Dowell – questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Ashton Dulin – questionable
- Alec Pierce – questionable
Titans vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley: If the Titans are going to get going on offense, they need to get Calvin Ridley the ball more. Ridley has 53 catches for 779 yards and three scores this season and is coming off a three-catch, 41-yard game in Week 15.
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: A costly fumble on the goal line (because he dropped the ball early) from Taylor may have cost the Colts in Week 15. With Indy needing a miracle to make the playoffs, it may lean on the star running back since Anthony Richardson has struggled so much throwing the ball. Taylor has 911 rushing yards and five scores in 11 games this season.
Titans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
The Titans have failed to cover in more than 85 percent of their games this season, and they’ve reached the point in the season where they’d rather lose to have a better draft pick than pick up a win against Indy.
The Colts won the first meeting between these teams by three points – on the road – and it still has an outside shot at the playoffs.
As bad as Richardson has been at times, I think Indy can win this game since Will Levis has been just as turnover prone and inconsistent in the 2024 season.
I’ll lay the points with the Colts at home, where they are undefeated when favored.
Pick: Colts -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.