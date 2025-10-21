Titans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts return home as huge favorites after a 38-24 win in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Titans suffered their second straight loss to drop to 1-6 on the season – and the Cardinals gift wrapped that one.
Can the Colts cover as big favorites at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +14 (-110)
- Colts -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +675
- Colts: -1050
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Titans vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 1-6
- Colts record: 6-1
Titans vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Titans are 2-5 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Titans' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Colts' games this season.
- The Titans are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Colts are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Titans vs. Colts Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Calvin Ridley - questionable
- Bryce Oliver - questionable
- Arden Key - questionable
- Blake Hance - questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Tyler Goodson - questionable
- Josh Downs - questionable
- Ashton Dulin - questionable
Titans vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor cannot be stopped.
The Colts running back leads the league with 697 rushing yards through seven games, which is 105 yards more than Javonte Williams’ 592 in second. That’s an average of 99.57 yards per game, which means he picked up only a measly 94 yards last week, but he did have three touchdowns.
However, Taylor has reached the century mark in three of seven games this season, including 102 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans back in Week 3.
Tennessee now has the fourth-worst rushing defense in the league at 139.6 yards per game, and Taylor should once again run for days on Sunday afternoon at home.
Titans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
Taylor is an insane -370 to score one touchdown on Sunday, so we’re taking him to get two touchdowns at +140.
The running back has 10 rushing touchdowns and a receiving score this season for 11 total in seven games. However, it’s largely been feast or famine in the end zone for Taylor, who has three touchdowns in three separate games this season.
The Colts should continue to feed Taylor and let him rack up the yards and scores in a blowout home win.
Pick: Jonathan Taylor 2+ TDs (+140)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
