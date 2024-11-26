Titans vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
Fresh off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders are looking to snap their three-game skid on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee pulled off a massive upset in Week 12, knocking off CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans to pick up its third win of the season, and first with Will Levis under center for the entire game.
Just three weeks ago, the Commanders were in the lead in the NFC East, but they’ve dropped three games in a row to fall to 7-5 and are now in danger of missing the playoffs in the NFC.
While the Titans aren’t a great team, they do have a tough defense that ranks third in the NFL in yards per play allowed and 12th in EPA/Play.
Oddsmakers have the Commanders set as 5.5-point favorites in this game, but can they cover the spread at home and snap their losing streak?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the Titans-Commanders clash on Sunday.
Titans vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +5.5 (-108)
- Commanders -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Titans: +205
- Commanders: -250
Total
- 44.5 (OVer -108/Under -112)
Titans vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 3-8
- Commanders record: 7-5
Titans vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee is an NFL-worst 2-9 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 4-2 against the spread as home favorites in the 2024 season.
- The Titans are 2-4 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
- The Titans have pulled off two road upsets in the 2024 season.
- The OVER is 8-4 in Washington’s 12 games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4-1 in the Titans’ 11 games this season.
Titans vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Amani Hooker – questionable
- Tyjae Spears – questionable
- Leroy Watson IV – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Marshon Lattimore – questionable
- Brian Robinson Jr. – questionable
- Austin Ekeler – questionable
- Tyler Biadasz – questionable
- Andrew Wylie – questionable
Titans vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis: A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis hasn’t had the best season in 2024, but he’s looked a lot better since returning from a shoulder injury. Over his last three games, Levis has led the Titans to a 1-2 record while throwing for five scores and just two picks, completing 67.9 percent of his passes over that stretch.
Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin: An 86-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Dallas salvaged the day for Terry McLaurin in Week 12, but he’s seen his usage in this Washington offense drop as of late. Over the last four weeks, McLaurin has 17 targets, 13 catches and 244 receiving yards, although he’s found the end zone three times. In that four-game stretch, Terry has two games with less than 20 receiving yards. Can Washington get him involved more in Week 13?
Titans vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
Are the Commanders finally coming back to earth after a strong start to the 2024 season?
Washington has lost by one, eight and eight points in the last three weeks, laying an egg in Week 12 against Dallas.
Tennessee has been awful against the spread this season, but it does have a great defense, and that could make things tough on Jayden Daniels. The Washington running game is also currently banged up after Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion in Week 12 and Brian Robinson left the loss to Dallas briefly with an injury.
Levis has played better as of late, and while he’s a risk to throw a terrible pick and cost the Titans the game, I think 5.5 points may be a few too many in this matchup.
Washington has fallen to 21st in EPA/Play on defense, which takes away from the team’s offense (No. 3 in EPA/Play).
I’ll take the points in this matchup.
Pick: Titans +5.5 (-108)
