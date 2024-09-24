Titans vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Miami Dolphins (1-2) host the Tennessee Titans in the first of two Monday night features for Week 4.
The Titans are looking for their first win of the season, while the Dolphins are looking to get back on track after consecutive losses.
Oddsmakers have this game listed with the lowest total of the week at just 37. Miami's offense has averaged an NFL-worst 11 points per game of offense this season, while the Titans have mustered just 16.
How should you bet this AFC matchup? Let's break it down.
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +1
- Dolphins -1
Moneyline
- Titans -108
- Dolphins -112
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-112)
- UNDER 36.5 (-108)
Titans vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Titans Record: 0-3
- Dolphins Record: 1-2
Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Both teams are 0-3 ATS this season.
- One Titans game has gone over this season
- No Dolphins games have gone over
- These teams have met twice since 2022. The Titans won and covered the spread both times.
Titans vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- OT Peter Skoronski- questionable
- DT Jeffery Simmons- questionable
- RG Dillon Radunz- questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- RB Raheem Mostert - questionable
- QB Tua Tagovailoa- out
- QB Skyler Thompson - questionable
- CB Kendall Fuller - questionable
Titans vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Titans WR De’Andre Hopkins
Miami has allowed 9.07 yards per target and a 70% catch rate to opposing receivers this season. Hopkins looked fully healthy in Week 3, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score.
Dolphins RB De’Von Achane
With an abundance of questions at quarterback for the Dolphins, expect Miami to lean on their run game. Achane has led the backfield for the Dolphins, averaging 50 ground yards and 58 receiving yards per game. His 60 touches lead all Dolphins players by a large margin. Achane had a down week vs. the Seahawks in Week 3, and Mostert could return in Week 4, but expect Achane to remain an important piece of this Dolphins offense.
Titans vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
The Dolphins just can’t catch a break right now. Despite having one of the most loaded offenses including Tyreek Hill, Jalen Waddle, and De’Von Achane, without a healthy Tua, they haven’t been able to get it done. The matchup with the Titans isn’t an easy one, either. Tennessee has allowed the second-fewest passing yards and the ninth-fewest rushing yards this season. We don’t know yet who will start for the Dolphins on Monday, but whether it is Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley, or Time Boyle, there aren’t many reasons to be optimistic. Bookmakers agree with the game total set at 37 and the home team is favored by just one point.
The Titans will look to win the first game of the year on Monday, and they may finally get it done. Injuries have ravaged Miami both offensively and defensively. Tony Pollard is in a good spot vs. a Dolphins defense that has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to opposing runners this season. Calvin Ridley, who owns 46% of the Titans’ air yards share and De’Andre Hopkins, who saw seven targets for 73 yards and a score last week, could each find success vs. a Dolphins secondary that could be missing CB Kendall Fuller who is in concussion protocol. If Will Levis can keep from turning the ball over, the Titans should be able to win this one.
Pick: I lean towards Titans ML -108
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.