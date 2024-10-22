Titans vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Detroit Lions claimed the top spot in the NFC North in Week 7, handing the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the 2024 season.
They have a weaker opponent ahead of them in Week 8 when they get to host the Tennessee Titans, who are 1-5 on the season with a point differential of -38. Will the Lions be able to take care of business, or well looking past the Titans come back to haunt them?
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +11 (-110)
- Lions -11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +425
- Lions -600
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Titans vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Titans Record: 1-5
- Lions Record: 5-1
Titans vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Titans are 1-5 ATS this season
- Titans are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Lions
- Titans are 2-12 straight up in their last 14 road games
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Lions' last 18 games
Titans vs. Lions Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable
- Tyjae Spears, RB - Questionable
- Will Levis, QB - Questionable
- Keondre Coburn, DT - Questionable
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR - Questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Kevin Zeitler, G - Questionable
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE - IR
Titans vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley: It's mind-blowing to see that Calvin Ridley has seen 36 targets this season, but has only hauled in 12 of them. I don't know if that's the fault of Ridley, the play-caller, or the quarterbacks but the Titans need to find a way to fix the issue and get the ball in Ridley's hands.
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions' running back has been one of the best at his position in the NFL this season. He's averaging a blistering 5.7 yards per carry this season. Not only can Detroit attack through the air, but their run game is elite as well. Being able to attack a defense in several different ways makes them a difficult opponents for anyone to face.
Titans vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with Tennessee in this interconference duel:
I may be betting on the Titans too much this season, but I simply can't look past betting on them as double-digit underdogs. Yes, their offense is horrific, but their defense is a top-five unit in the NFL. They're second in opponent yards per play (4.8), 12th in opponent EPA per play, and first in opponent success rate. Any team with that good of a defense doesn't deserve to be this big of an underdog, even if they're supremely outmatched on offense.
I'll make the ugly bet and take the points with the Titans.
Pick: Titans +11.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!