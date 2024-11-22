Titans vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Will Titans Finally Cover?)
The Houston Texans appear to be walking to an AFC South title after they knocked off the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to improve to 7-4 on the season.
In Week 12, they’ll take on a two-win Tennessee Titans team that has dropped two games in a row and is just 1-4 straight up on the road so far this season.
Tennessee hasn’t gotten great quarterback play from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, making it a tough team to bet on – even as a major underdog.
This is the first of two meetings this season between these AFC South rivals, as they’ll also face off in Week 18.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side – or a total – to bet on Sunday.
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-110)
- Texans -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +340
- Texans: -440
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Titans are the worst team in the NFL against the spread (1-9) so far this season. Meanwhile, Houston is 5-5-1 against the spread after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Titans vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is taking the Titans to cover in this game, which he broke down in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every NFL game, every week:
I'm in too deep betting on the Titans this season to stop now. It's the same story every week with them, they look better than the final result is but weird things go against them at crucial times. Whether it's a phantom penalty to keep their opponent's drive alive, or a bad turnover deep in their own end, or a special teams mishap, this team has been on the wrong end of football variance too much this season.
With that being said, the Texans have had some major issues offensively that give me cause for concern when it comes to covering an eight-point spread. They've now fallen to 20th in the NFL in EPA per play and 30th in success rate.
In a divisional matchup, I'll take the Titans to cover the spread for just the second time this season.
While MacMillan betting on the Titans may seem crazy, it’s not. Houston is just 1-2-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, winning those games by an average margin of just 4.0 points per game.
The Texans are 4-1 straight up at home, but I wonder if their offense will be able to produce at a high level against a Tennessee team that ranks third in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
I’ll take the points – even though Houston should win this matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 20, Titans 13
