Titans vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Houston Texans are in almost no danger of losing the top spot in the AFC South, but they still need a few more wins to mathematically lock it up. They'll look do add another win to their record when they take on the Tennessee Titans in a Week 12 showdown in the AFC South.
The Titans are in contention to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are one of five teams who enter this week's action with just two wins. Is there any chance they can upset the Texans on Sunday?
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-110)
- Texans -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +320
- Texans -400
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Titans vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Titans Record: 2-8
- Texans Record: 7-4
Titans vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Titans are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- Texans are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Titans
- Titans are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 road games
- Titans are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Texans' last seven games vs. AFC South opponents
Titans vs. Texans Injury Reports
Titans Injury Reports
- Leroy Watson IV, OT - Questionable
- Justin Hardee Sr., CB - Questionable
- Chidobe Awuzie, CB - IR
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable
- Tyjae Spears, RB - Questionable
Texans Injury Reports
- Folorunso Fatukasi, DT - Questionable
- Blake Fisher, OT - Questionable
- Will Anderson Jr., DE - Questionable
- Kamari Lassiter, CB - Questionable
- Kenyon Green, G - IR
Titans vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Nick Westbrook-Ikhane: The Titans wide receiver has started to become a bit of a deep threat for the Titans, scoring a 98-yard touchdown against the Vikings last week. They may continue to look his direction in the coming weeks.
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans offense is at its best when their running game is rolling. Joe Mixon is coming off a huge game against the Cowboys and he's scoring a blistering 11 touchdowns on the season. Let's see if he can keep things going in another favorable matchup.
Titans vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the Titans with the points:
I'm in too deep betting on the Titans this season to stop now. It's the same story every week with them, they look better than the final result is but weird things go against them at crucial times. Whether it's a phantom penalty to keep their opponent's drive alive, or a bad turnover deep in their own end, or a special teams mishap, this team has been on the wrong end of football variance too much this season.
With that being said, the Texans have had some major issues offensively that give me cause for concern when it comes to covering an eight-point spread. They've now fallen to 20th in the NFL in EPA per play and 30th in success rate.
In a divisional matchup, I'll take the Titans to cover the spread for just the second time this season.
Pick: Titans +8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
