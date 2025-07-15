Titans Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (How Will Cam Ward's First Season Go?)
The Tennessee Titans are coming off their worst season in a decade, but 2025 presents a genuine opportunity for a reset. A 3-14 finish in 2024 ended the Will Levis experiment and ushered in the Cam Ward era, with the No. 1 overall draft pick set to take over under center.
New general manager Mike Borgonzi and first-year head coach Brian Callahan now preside over a franchise in desperate need of direction, and they've begun laying the groundwork for a turnaround.
Here’s where things stand in Nashville as the franchise turns the page into 2025 training camp.
Tennessee Titans 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 5.5: -130
- Under 5.5: +110
Can Cam Ward Guide the Titans to Contention Right Away?
The win total for 2025 is set at 5.5, a modest goal the Titans cleared in eight straight seasons before last year’s collapse.
The team addressed a battered offensive line in free agency and doubled down on stability at quarterback with a high-upside rookie who offers both arm strength and mobility.
Ward won’t have it easy. He enters a league full of defensive complexities, and Tennessee’s offense — which tied for the second-worst turnover margin in 2024 — isn’t yet built for shootouts. That said, protection should be improved thanks to key additions like veteran linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, while Ward’s mobility should help keep the offense afloat.
Tennessee’s pass protection was among the league’s worst last year, allowing the fifth-most sacks, so even modest gains here could go a long way in helping Ward stay upright and confident early on.
Defensively, the Titans were surprisingly competent despite the record. While they surrendered the third-most points overall, they ranked second in both total and passing defense behind only the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles. That suggests this roster wasn’t as hopeless as the standings indicated, and gives reason for optimism if Ward can bring competence — not even excellence — to the quarterback position.
With one of the league’s softest schedules and a more functional offensive infrastructure, six wins is well within reach. History may not favor teams coming off a No. 1 pick season, but Tennessee’s trajectory feels more like a rebound than a rebuild.
Playing in the AFC South, where no team has recently established long-term dominance, Tennessee finds itself in a division that remains up for grabs. The Titans are an intriguing dart throw to win the division — particularly if Ward clicks early. But their +10000 Super Bowl odds speak to how far they still have to go to contend in a loaded AFC.
