Is T.J. Hockenson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Rams)
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Hockenson is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2023 season.
Minnesota activated Hockenson’s practice window last week, but he was questionable and eventually ruled out for Week 7. Now, he appears to be up in the air for this Thursday night matchup. One Vikings insider isn't sold on him suiting up against the Rams – and if he does – it may not be in his normal role.
“I doubt that if TJ Hockenson plays Thursday night, it is in a 60 snap, 50 snap type of situation,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis said. “It will probably be a curated aspect of the game that he would be available for and that the Vikings would want to use him in. Now, if he does not play Thursday and he does return against Indianapolis...If he returns that night, I do think it's just full go that night. I doubt there's some crazy integration time period to where he needs some wild buildup.”
ESPN's Dan Granziano expressed a similar sentiment, although he thinks there's a chance Hockenson plays on Thursday.
“It sounds as if there's a decent chance Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson could make his season debut Thursday night against the Rams," he said. "If he doesn't, Week 9 against the Colts is extremely likely. This was always the part of the season the Vikings imagined they'd get Hockenson back from the torn ACL injury he suffered in December, and his recovery has progressed to the point where he has been a regular practice participant for a while now.”
Since this is a short week for the Vikings, it may not make sense to bring Hockenson back, especially with the team sitting at 5-1 and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
For bettors, Hockenson presents a risky player to consider if he does suit up, since he may be on a snap count. DraftKings Sportsbook has him set at +210 to score a touchdown on Thursday, but that price may not be enough to entice me to wager on him.
Instead, I’d look a different way in Week 8.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 84.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -115
If you’re considering betting on any Vikings pass catcher on Thursday, Justin Jefferson is in a prime spot to succeed.
The star receiver has scored in five of his six games this season, catching at least four passes in every game and tallying 81 receiving yards or more in five straight.
Los Angeles allows 5.8 yards per play this season – the seventh most in the NFL – and it's given up 10 passing scores in six games.
Jefferson is matchup-proof, and he should be in the mix to score on a short week on Thursday.
