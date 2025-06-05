Is Tony Bradley Playing in Game 1? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Thunder)
Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley only appeared in 14 games for the team in the regular season, but he carved out an important role in the Eastern Conference Finals, supplanting Thomas Bryant as the team's backup center in a few games.
Bradley suffered a hip injury in Game 5 against the New York Knicks in that series, and he did not play in Game 6, as Bryant backed up Myles Turner.
Officially, Bradley is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The Pacers enter Game 1 as nine-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they are just +500 in the odds to win the NBA Finals (OKC is -700).
While Bradley likely won't play major minutes -- if he plays at all -- in Game 1, his status is worth noting after how much he played against New York.
In the series with the Knicks, Bradley played 9.5 minutes per game across Games 2, 3, 4 and 5. He averaged 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. The Pacers need backup center minutes behind Turner, and it'll be interesting to see if Rick Carlisle uses Bradley or Bryant in that role in Game 1.
During the regular season, Bradley averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game across 14 contests.
