Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet on Alex Ovechkin to Score in Game 1 vs. Canadiens)
The NHL Playoffs are set to continue today, and there are two series set to play in Game 1, while the other two will play in Game 2.
For my best bets today, I'm going to focus on the two games that are making their debut tonight, including two bets for the intriguing matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Capitals -1.5 (+135) vs. Canadiens
- Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goal (+120)
- Kings -120 vs. Oilers
Canadiens vs. Capitals Prediction
The Montreal Canadiens got hot to end the season, but don't fool yourself into thinking they can hang with the best teams in the NHL in the playoffs. Despite their hot finish, the Canadiens rank 28th in the league in expected goals percentage per 60 minutes since the All-Star Break. Only the Ducks, Sharks, Bruins, and Blackhawks ranked worse in that time frame.
There's no denying the Capitals aren't without flaws, but they outrank the Canadiens by a significant margin in virtually every metric and will overwhelm them throughout this series. I think they start the series with a dominant win, reminding everyone how much of a mismatch this truly is.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Prop Bet
The Canadiens have an expected goals against of 3.46 per 60 minutes since the All-Star Break, the second highest rate in the league in that time frame. They're also allowing the third-highest high-danger scoring chances. That's going to set up the Capitals' goalscorers to get plenty of opportunities to put the puck in the net.
Why not bet on Alex Ovechkin, fresh off setting the record for the most goals in NHL history, to score in the first game of the series? At +120, I'll take that bet.
Pick: Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goal (+120)
Oilers vs. Kings Prediction
I believe it's time for the Los Angeles Kings to finally get past the Edmonton Oilers after losing to them in the opening round in three straight postseasons. The Oilers have had an up-and-down season but aren't the same team they were last year when they won the Western Conference.
They're 17th in save percentage since the All-Star Break, and their once historic powerplay is now a borderline top 10 unit. Now, they face the best version of the Kings we've seen, one that ranks second in expected goals against since the All-Star break.
On their home ice on Monday, I'll back the Kings to get off to a 1-0 series lead.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
