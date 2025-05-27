Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Oilers Are Taking Over Western Conference Final)
It's starting to look more and more like we're going to get a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers can take another step in that direction by winning Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. They already hold a 2-1 series lead, so a win on their home ice on Tuesday night would give them a commanding 3-1 lead before the series heads back to Dallas.
Let's take a look at my best bets for tonight's big game.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Oilers (-160) vs. Stars via FanDuel
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+145) via DraftKings
Stars vs. Oilers Prediction
If Stuart Skinner keeps playing like he did in Games 2 and 3 this series, nothing will stop the Oilers from winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990. Believe it or not, the Stars largely outplayed the Oilers in Game 3, earning a "Deserve to Win O'Meter" score of 59.7%, according to MoneyPuck.com. Despite that, Skinner shut the door on the Stars. All of a sudden, the Oilers' biggest weakness is starting to look like a strength.
With that being said, there's one thing the Oilers have done extremely well in this series, and that's their ability to create scoring chances off the rush.
Edmonton has more star power, the hotter goaltender, and, quite frankly, has out-coached the Stars through the first three games. I see no reason why we shouldn't back them on their home ice again in Game 4.
Pick: Oilers -160
Stars vs. Oilers Prop Bet
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been an underrated player for the Oilers so far this postseason. He has thrived alongside Connor McDavid and has recorded seven points through three games against the Stars. He has also recorded 4+ shots on goal in two of the three games. Despite all of that, he's set at +145 to record just three shots on goal in Game 4. That sounds like a bet I'm willing to make.
Pick: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+145)
