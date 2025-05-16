Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Panthers Will End Series vs. Maple Leafs)
With the Oilers already eliminating the Golden Knights, there's just one NHL game set to take place on Friday night. The Florida Panthers have stormed back from a 0-2 series deficit to win three straight games and can now advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight year if they can beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's big game.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers -1.5 (+115) vs. Maple Leafs
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal (+230)
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction
If there's a person out there who legitimately thinks the Maple Leafs will win Game 6, I'd love to hear why. Not only do the Panthers have all the momentum and the Leafs looked like they threw in the towel in Game 5, but this has been the most lopsided series of the second round from a metrics standpoint. The Panthers have an expected goal differential of +1.32 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, an almost unheard-of advantage across a five-game sample size between two teams who are supposed to be evenly matched.
The Leafs had their momentum on their side at the start of the series, but this series ended in overtime of Game 3. The Panthers will win this series in another rout on Friday night.
Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+115)
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prop Bet
Carter Verhaeghe has 4.5 expected goals so far this postseason, the 12th most in the playoffs and the second most on the Panthers. He has also already recorded two goals against the Maple Leafs in this series. If we think the Panthers are going to fill the net once again in Game 6, then why not back one of the Panthers' top playoff goal scorers at north of 2-1 odds?
Pick: Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal (+230)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!