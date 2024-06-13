Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (A Side, Total, and Prop Bet for Game 3)
After two days off, the Stanley Cup Final is set to resume on Thursday night when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face-off in Game 3 with the Panthers holding a 2-0 series lead.
If you're looking for some bets to place for tonight's game, you've come to the right place. I have a bet locked in on the side, total, and a player prop. Let's jump right into them.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 Best Bets
- Oilers -135 vs. Panthers
- UNDER 5.5 (-115)
- Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 shots on goal (-105)
Oilers -135 vs. Panthers
I'm going to bet the Oilers to get the job done and keep this series alive. They have been fantastic on their home ice throughout the postseason with a 6-3 record and an average goal differential of +0.99 per game. We've already seen they can dominate the Panthers between the blue lines. Despite losing Game 1, they were the better team from start to finish and had the advanced metrics heavily in their favor.
If they can repeat their Game 1 performance and find a way to pop a few goals, they'll be in a great spot to win tonight.
UNDER 5.5 (-115)
I've bet the UNDER in the first two games and I see no reason to back away from that. It's hit in both games and the advanced metrics so far this series have supported the idea both teams are playing a defensive style of hockey.
The Oilers have an expected goals mark of 2.4 per 60 minutes while the Panthers are at 2.33 per 60 minutes. That's a combined expected goals of just 4.73 per game, well below the set total for Game 3 of 5.5. Both teams are also averaging fewer than 10 high-danger scoring chances per game.
Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 shots on goal (-105)
Big players make big plays in big game and that's what I expect from Connor McDavid tonight. He has recorded at least five shots in four of his last six games and he needs to put his team on his back tonight if he wants to get them back in this series.
I'll bet him to record at least four shots on goal tonight.
